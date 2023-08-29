Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: discovery, michelle yeoh, paramount, preview, section 31, star trek

Star Trek: Section 31 Production Update (For Now); Gets Name Change?

Looks like we have a production update (for now) on Paramount+'s Michelle Yeoh-starring Star Trek: Section 31 - and maybe a new title?

Earlier this year, the news hit that Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh would be returning to the role of Emperor Philippa Georgiou for the special original movie event Star Trek: Section 31. Produced by CBS Studios, the story finds Yeoh's Georgiou joining a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets – and facing the sins of her past. Now, we have a production update to pass along – as well as an interesting question about whether the project has gotten a name change.

In the Production List update that hit this week, we see that the project has October 23rd through December 8th penciled in for Toronto, ON, Canada, filming. Again, all dates have to come with a six-foot-tall asterisk next to them because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes. In some instances, pre-production work can begin and other aspects such as that – but the core filming won't be happening until the AMPTP comes up with a respectful deal for the unions. But what we also noticed was that there was a different title listed for the project: "Star Trek: Station 31." Does that mean that we have an official name change – or could it simply be a mistake? The project is also listed as a "series," so maybe it's more the latter? Stay tuned…

"I'm beyond thrilled to return to my 'Star Trek' family and to the role I've loved for so long," said Yeoh in a statement when the news was first announced. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of 'Star Trek' launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can't wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

EP Alex Kurtzman added, "All the way back in 2017, before the first season of 'Star Trek: Discovery' had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou. She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of 'Trek,' and now, six years later, 'Star Trek: Section 31' finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. Everyone on Team 'Trek' couldn't be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!"

Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Yeoh, and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!