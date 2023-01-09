Star Trek: Sir Patrick Stewart Open to More "Picard" Beyond Season 3 Sir Patrick Stewart is willing to continue Jean-Luc's story in Picard beyond Season 3 or another Star Trek project with a meaningful story.

It seems like Sir Patrick Stewart is not quite ready to hang up his Starfleet badge just yet as the actor is open to more adventures as Jean-Luc Picard with Star Trek: Picard entering its previously announced third and final season. At the Paramount+ series' event during the Television Critics Association, panelists opened up about the character and the show's future. "Who knows?" executive producer Alex Kurtzman offered, with Stewart adding his willingness to continue as long as the show could "maintain the work quality" of the first three seasons, especially as the show looks to intentionally "leave doors open" to the future.

Billed as the reunion of Star Trek: The Next Generation, the returning cast includes Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Marina Sirtis (Troi), LeVar Burton (Geordi), Michael Dorn (Worf), and Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher). Brent Spiner, who predominantly played Data on TNG, will reprise his evil twin Lore. The only holdovers from previous seasons of Picard are Michelle Hurd (Raffi) and Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine). Ryan originally played her role on UPN's Star Trek: Voyager over four seasons before reprising for the Paramount+ series.

When Stewart initially agreed to reprise his role as Jean-Luc, he already maintained he didn't want to return for the sake of returning and repeating what he did on TNG. Picard, like Discovery before it, adopted a serialized format instead of the traditional non-serialized format for the bulk of the franchise since The Original Series. Season one had Jean-Luc unraveling a Romulan conspiracy to eliminate all artificial life or Synths. Season two involved a changed dystopian society due to the meddling of Q (John de Lancie) as the crew tries to change the past to restore their future. From what we know of the final season, we find Jean-Luc replying to an encoded distress signal from his former chief medical officer, which will lead him to get the band back together again. Star Trek: Picard premieres on February 16.