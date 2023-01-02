Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Soundtrack Might Be Delayed Due to Spoilers

As the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard looms closer, more questions emerged from fans that executive producer and showrunner Terry Matalas has addressed. Sadly, audiophiles might have to wait longer than expected before the official season soundtrack is released. One fan asked on social media, "Will the season 3 soundtrack be out before the show airs or after?" Matalas replied while tagging both composers Stephen Barton and Freddie Wiedmann, "We are discussing. We can only do one release, so we might wait so we don't spoil the end of the season. Some themes are spoilers. I initially wanted to do volumes but apparently we aren't allowed."

Star Trek: Picard Strict Release Window & Avoiding Spoilers

There you have it. If it wasn't obvious, it's generally in the track titles that would give away the spoilers. It's probably for the best. One classic case when the official soundtrack provided a major spoiler was the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and the track titled "Qui-Gon's Noble End," which was theme played when Darth Maul (Ray Park) struck the Jedi hero (Liam Neeson) down during their climactic fight alongside Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi. The problem is the soundtrack came out two weeks before the film's May 19th, 1999 release date.

How EP Matalas Is Happy to Oblige Fans When He Can

Regardless of Matalas' grand plan, his hands are tied due to what Paramount will allow him to do. Of the few other things he has revealed, we will see another sovereign-class Starfleet vessel, but not the U.S.S. Enterprise-E. We also got a preview of the U.S.S. Titan-A and a tease of throwback themes dating back to the original Jerry Goldsmith score, who was the composer of Star Trek: The Next Generation, along with allusions to the other syndicated Paramount franchise shows Deep Space Nine and Voyager. Star Trek: Picard season three premieres in February 2023.

