Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Meet on Paramount Mountain Thanks to the mysteries of Paramount Mountain, we got our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks crossover sooner than expected.

We first learned about the upcoming live-action crossover between Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman & Jenny Lumet's Anson Mount-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid & Tawny Newsome-starring animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks last summer, with the meeting set during the former's second season in what will be a first… or is it? Because in the video that BCTV's investigative team has acquired, it would appear that Paramount+ has already given us a crossover between the two shows.

In the following Paramount+ "Stallone Face" promo, we see a number of familiar faces once again on a mission on the famous Paramount Mountain. Now, we won't spoil it for you other than to say the focus is definitely on Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone. But it also offers us some looks at Mount's Captain Pike and Newsome's Ensign Mariner at the base camp, watching the Cliffhanger-like shenanigans going on with Stallone. We even get a brief semi-exchange between the two as they ponder who would be crazy enough to scale the "Stallone Face." And then things take a very bad turn, leaving Pike no choice but to "suddenly realize he has something going on somewhere else" and transporting his butt out of Dode before the police and EMTs show up:

"First off, they look amazing. I was supposed to be up there [on set], but schedules didn't align," McMahan shared with The Hollywood Reporter last fall when offering an update on the "Star Trek" crossover. "They were there, and I was getting selfies of Tawny and Jack in their uniforms, hanging out with Jonathan Frakes and Ethan Peck, making fun of me that I couldn't be there. They were all up there having this friendship bloom, and I got to see that when they all came together again in San Diego at Comic-Con."

McMahan also revealed how involved he was on the story side before teasing how the "Strange New Worlds" crew may not be ready for what the "Lower Decks" team brings. "I also got to punch up the script and help make sure it felt like 'Lower Decks,' so I was getting to write lines for Spock [Ethan Peck] and Uhura [Celia Rose Gooding], and Pike [Anson Mount]," he explained. "I will say, they may have gone to strange new worlds before, but they have never had strange new characters like mine showing up on the show. It's funny, I feel like the Enterprise crew is really good at figuring out and handling aliens, but they're completely flummoxed by how to deal with human beings like I created."

Jack Quaid on Star Trek: Lower Decks/Strange New Worlds Crossover

Quaid previously shared some details on what fans can expect from the upcoming Lower Decks/Strange New Worlds crossover with EW, including that Quaid's Boimler & Newsome's Mariner will be appearing in physical form, and Jonathan Frakes is directing the episode. In addition, Quaid opens up about his bromance with Peck and what it was like donning a Starfleet uniform. In addition, Quaid dropped a teaser about the third season of Lower Decks that includes some Deep Space Nine talk.

Quaid & Ethan Peck: "Spoimler"? "It was great. That cast was awesome. Ethan Peck and I have a bromance for the ages. We call it Spoimler: Spock and Boimler. It's amazing, but that whole cast is so friendly and welcoming and cool. We just had a ball, and we got to be directed by Jonathan Frakes. So what could be better?"

Quaid on Getting to Wear a Starfleet Uniform: "[Boimler] holds such a special place in my heart. He's one of my favorite characters I've ever played, but to be able to fully inhabit him, put on the uniform, make my hair purple, all that stuff, that was such a good time." But as much of an honor as it was? The uniforms have a high "sweaty" factor. "I figured it would be sweaty 'cause I tend to sweat a lot, but my God, that thing is not breathable. It looked really good, but there were those first few fittings where I had the purple hair, I had the uniform on, it just blew my mind. The coolest part was I was able to study the show and look at how the artist animated Boimler and how he moved, and I was able to put a little bit of that in there," Quaid added.

"Deep Space Nine" Factors Into "Lower Decks" in Many Ways: "We actually get to see the station, we get to walk the promenade, and you get to see some familiar faces. I'm just so excited that fans get to see that, cause we started the tease in one of the early seasons where a ship was docked at 'Deep Space Nine.' It was in a flashback, and fans freaked out about that, but I think it's gonna make a lot of 'Deep Space Nine' fans very, very happy."