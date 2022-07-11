Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Anson Mount Talks Pike's S02 Future

The initial setting of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds predates The Original Series by 10 years and a lot can happen within that timeframe. The season finale "A Quality of Mercy" has Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) make his first major attempt to subvert his tragic destiny with disastrous results. The actor spoke with Esquire about what we can expect from the character entering season two. This is your major spoilers warning.

"I would say he's more resolute after the finale of Season One," Mount said. "He tried out the idea of having his cake and eating it too. It didn't work, and strangely, when he realizes there's no honorable way out, that's a relief. The older Pike made it very clear: you still have a choice. But to somebody like Pike, it isn't a choice. So this is a choice that almost makes itself, and it is a tremendous relief. He doesn't have to worry about it anymore. His job now is to make every day count as much as possible. There's a lot of freedom in that." The cake he's referring to is the event when the lives he tries to save at the cost of himself, left him permanently disfigured as initially shown in Star Trek: Discovery season two.

Mount also distinguished between Kirk, played byPaul Wesley in the series, and Picard (Patrick Stewart) in a previous interview. "We think the defining quality of Kirk is machismo or bravado," he said. "The defining characteristic for Picard, perhaps, is intellect. I would like that defining quality for Pike to be the heart. That's the best I can put it. Hopefully, Pike can give Kirk just enough of that heart for Kirk to avoid making the kinds of mistakes that he makes in this episode." Season one of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount+. For more, you can check out the full Esquire interview here.