Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01E02 Preview: Pike's Family Dinner

So based on the social media reactions after the series premiere (minus the grumblings from a "diehard" here & there), it looks like Paramount+ has a huge hit on its hands with its Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. And after an opener that offered some serious backstory on how Starfleet's "Prime Directive" came about, Captain Pike (Mount), Science Officer Spock (Peck), First Officer Una Chin-Riley aka Number One (Romijn), and the crew of the USS Enterprise heads out on their five-year mission of discovery (pardon the pun). So with that in mind, we have a look at what the crew will be facing in S01E02 "Children of the Comet" (directed by Maja Vrvilo and written by Henry Alonso Myers & Sarah Tarkoff) with the newest preview images released as well as a sneak preview that was shared during last week's episode of The Ready Room:

And in the latest episode of The Ready Room with host Wil Wheaton, Mount (Captain Pike) and Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer Akiva Goldsman discussed the series premiere and what lies ahead, followed by a sneak preview for "Children of the Comet" beginning around the 29:05 mark:

And in this special featurette, The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton takes viewers behind the scenes of the newest series to check in with the cast and creators, and make sure to check out what's ahead this season with a new teaser trailer starting around the 21:00 mark:

And in the following featurette, viewers are offered a "history lesson" on how Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was a 55-year journey to the small screen:

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to lift off on May 5th, here's a look at the official trailer followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) had joined the second season as James T. Kirk. Gia Sandhu (The Mysterious Benedict Society) is reprising the TOS role of T'Pring (originally played by Arlene Martel), Spock's (Peck) fiancee. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) has been tapped as the score composer for the series' original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.