Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E09: New Musical Ep Preview Released

Here's a look at a new sneak preview for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E09 "Subspace Rhapsody," the musical episode.

It was during San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC 2023) when the big news dropped about Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Only two weeks after their crossover with "Lower Decks" stars Jack Quaid's Boimler & Tawny Newsome's Mariner, we've got a musical episode on the way. And we have a new sneak preview for "Subspace Rhapsody" to pass along – one that finds Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Spock, and Pelia (Carol Kane) trying to solve a major communications issue – one whose answer might just be found in song…

Here's a look at Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room, with a sneak preview offering a sneak peek at the very real reason why music is a must for this adventure (beginning around the 32:45 mark) – followed by a look at the preview released during SDCC:

Here is a teaser for the episode that was released during SDCC 2023 – with the episode including 10 original songs & a special version of the series' main title, with music & lyrics by Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo) and Tom Polce (Letters to Cleo, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend):

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

