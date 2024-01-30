Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: James Doohan, Martin Quinn, Montgomery Scott, paramount, star trek, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03 Co-Showrunner Promises More Scotty

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman promises we'll see more of Martin Quinn's TOS favorite, Scotty, in season three.

Article Summary Akiva Goldsman confirms more Scotty in Strange New Worlds S03.

Martin Quinn acclaimed for his portrayal as young Montgomery Scott.

Season two finale introduces Scotty as a daring Gorn attack survivor.

Uncertain if TOS characters like McCoy and Sulu will appear in S03.

With each new season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, there's an inevitability that comes with the fates of Captain Christopher Pike's (Anson Mount) crew; they'll all eventually get replaced except for Chapel (Jess Bush), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and Spock (Ethan Peck). The first domino to fall was Bruce Horak's chief engineer Hemmer, who died valiantly in season, but that didn't stop Horak from returning in flashbacks and making a memorable Klingon cameo in "Subspace Rhapsody". While Hemmer's replacement was Carol Kane's Pelia as an initial curveball, SNW turned around and introduced us to Lt. Montgomery Scott, the future chief engineer for James T. Kirk's Enterprise on The Original Series. Originally played by James Doohan in TOS and Simon Pegg in the Kelvin Universe timeline films, Martin Quinn took over in the Paramount+ series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Akiva Goldsman Sends More TOS Love

"You'll definitely see more of Scotty," SNW co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman told TV Line at the Critics Choice Awards. Quinn made his franchise debut in the season two finale "Hegemony" which found the proud Scotsman as the sole survivor from a research facility decimated by a Gorn attack, escaping to a planet they happen to be invading. The character was originally teased in the alternate timeline episode "Quality of Mercy," the season one finale, but voiced by Matt Wolf.

Also heavily involved in the loan from the U.S.S. Farragut is Lt. James Kirk, played by Paul Wesley, establishing his early relationships and dynamic with his eventual science officer and communications officer on his Enterprise at the closing scene of the season two episode "Lost in Translation." Whether we'll see TOS characters Pavel Chekov, Dr. Leonard McCoy, and Hikaru Sulu in season three or if Scotty will serve on board the Enterprise, much less primed to take over as its chief engineer, remains to be seen.

