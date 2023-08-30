Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Chris Fisher, paramount, SAG-AFTRA, star trek, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, wga

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03 Pre-Strike Production Status Updated

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds director Chris Fisher on how much Season 3 work was done prior to the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes and future plans.

Prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, production was all but ready to go on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season three. The difference going into season three was the cast was ready to talk about the fanfare from season one as season two was coming out. As productions stopped all over Hollywood, momentum halted on the season's development, as costume designer Bernadette Croft told us. Director and producer Chris Fisher spoke about how close they were to filming they actually were.

How Far Before Production Was to Start on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3

"I was going to direct the premiere episode… I had storyboarded pretty much the entire first episode. That's how close we were to starting shooting," Fisher told TrekMovie. "We were one day away from flying the actors in. We were like, 'Do we fly the actors in?' That's when it went above my pay scale." One of the additions that helped the immersive experience on set was the integration of Augmented Reality. "I think we were up to episode 307 with AR. We had a document: here's your 10 genres, here's your 10 worlds, and we were into 307 when we shut down, and we were doing some exciting stuff. We found a way now to use [the AR Wall] in almost every episode… We were almost done with season 3 AR by the time we shut down for the strike… Everything I've heard from the studio is they can't wait to get back on the horse as well. Once the strike is over, fingers crossed, I don't think it's going to be long till we're back up and running."

As far as how AR Wall use will evolve into season three, "I would say that is the game changer for our show visually, what's made our show succeed and look fantastic… I would say the big thing about season 2 is we really learned the technology better, and we really improved it. And I think now we're extremely confident with it and that what we do in seasons 3 and beyond are going to be truly mind-blowing," Fisher said. He is optimistic about SNW plans should the strike reach its end.

"Myself and the producers up in Toronto, we kind of say, okay [the strikes end] at the end of this month, what would happen?" Fisher said. "What would we need to do to then get going? And then once the strike passes that, then we set it for the next month. We're not that many weeks away from being able to start, absent all the other conflicts that may have arisen by now. For more on how the AR Wall technology is also shared among its sister shows, Discovery and the upcoming Section 31 film that brings back Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh back into the fold to reprise her Discovery role as Emperor Georgiou, you can check out the interview here.

