Posted in: Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Martin Quinn, Montgomery Scott, paramount, star trek, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Martin Quinn's Scotty Enters The Scene

Paramount+ reintroduced fans to Star Trek: The Original Series' Montgomery Scott on Strange New Worlds, with Martin Quinn joining the cast.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds didn't have a shortage of surprises in its two seasons, but no one probably could have predicted that the season one finale, "A Quality of Mercy," an alternate timeline episode, would foreshadow the second season finale in "Hegemony." Both reintroduced the legendary The Original Series chief engineer Montgomery Scott, initially played by James Doohan in the NBC series, and Simon Pegg in the Kelvin Universe Timeline films. The first season was just a voiceover by Matthew Wolf, but the season two finale finally saw his physical debut played by Martin Quinn.

The latest incarnation predating the TOS era sees Scotty as a lieutenant junior grade. Paramount+ released his introductory scene called "Meeting Scotty." The scene showed an away team that included Ortegas (Melissa Navia), La'an (Christina Chong), M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), Pike (Anson Mount), and Sam Kirk (Dan Jeanotte) introducing themselves to him. "Lt. Scott, I don't recognize you from the Cayuga's roster," La'an begins. "Oh, I'm not from the Cayuga," Scotty responds. "I'm from the Stardiver, or at least I was." "The solar research vessel," Sam said. "Aye. We were monitoring solar flare activity one system over when the Gorn caught us by surprise."

As Pike interjects, Scotty confirms the Stardiver is gone along with its crew. When he asks how he escaped, Scotty responds in a shuttle while explaining his ingenuity and how he hid in plain sight. Doohan played the role since the 1966 premiere of TOS, reprising his role for Filmation's The Animated Series, all six TOS theatrical films, The Next Generation season six episode "Relics," the 1994 TNG crossover film Generations, and other side projects. Pegg played the Kelvin incarnation since the 2009 J. J. Abrams reboot of Star Trek, reprising it for 2013's Into Darkness and 2016's Beyond. The status of the Kelvin films is currently in limbo as Paramount removed the fourth film from its schedule as it scrambles to find a director to commit to. Production season three of Strange New Worlds has been suspended with the active WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!