Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Clip; Rhys Darby Guest-Starring

A new clip from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 picks up where last season's action left off; Rhys Darby is confirmed as a guest star.

With this weekend being New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024), there are a whole lot of fans waiting to learn more about what the future holds for Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – and they definitely didn't walk away empty-handed. Peck and co-star Carol Kane were joined by executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers to discuss the third season, and that included a new sneak preview of what's to come (more on that in a minute) and to announce that Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death) will be appearing as a guest star during the third season.

In the following clip, the action picks up from where the second season left off as Capt. Pike (Mount) continues going one-on-one with the Gorn – with Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returning for Season 3 in 2025:

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" crossed over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

During the show's San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) presentation earlier this summer, a first-look clip was released (above, along with preview images) that finds the crew forced to become Vulcans to complete a mission – but let's just say that it doesn't quite work for Kane's Pelia. In addition, we learned that Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) had been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby and that Martin Quinn's Scotty had been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

