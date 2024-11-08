Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Filming March 2025: Jess Bush

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Jess Bush confirmed Season 4 filming begins in March 2025; Season 3 will "hopefully" arrive early next year.

When we last checked in on how things were going with Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, it was New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024), and we were getting a round of "Three Words" offering teases about the third season. But now, Jess Bush (Nurse Christine Chapel) is dropping some intel on when we can expect Season 3 to hit screens – and when Season 4 will begin filming. Speaking with PIX11 News in support of her new art installation "Bee Totem," Bush shared that Season 3 will "hopefully come out early next year [2025]" and that Season 4 begins filming in March 2025.

In September, Paul Wesley (James T. Kirk) mentioned that he was expecting to start filming Season 4 in February 2025 – while in May, Mount noted in a social media post announcing he had wrapped Season 3 that they were expecting to be back in production on the fourth season in Spring 2025. Here's a look at Bush's interview that was released earlier today:

In this previously released clip, the action picks up from where the second season left off as Capt. Pike (Mount) continues going one-on-one with the Gorn – with Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returning for Season 3 in 2025:

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" crossed over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

During the show's San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) presentation earlier this summer, a first-look clip was released (above, along with preview images) that finds the crew forced to become Vulcans to complete a mission – but let's just say that it doesn't quite work for Kane's Pelia. In addition, we learned that Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) had been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby and that Martin Quinn's Scotty had been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

