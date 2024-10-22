Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03: "Dancing," "Murder" & More Teases

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Ethan Peck and Carol Kane and EPs Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers shared interesting Season 3 teases.

This past weekend, New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) was the place to be if you were looking to learn more about what's ahead with Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Peck, co-star Carol Kane, and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers shared some insights into the production, dropped a new clip that picks up where things left off last season, and announced that Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death) is set as a guest star this season. The foursome also engaged in a round of "Three Words," tasked with teasing the upcoming season in three words (thus, the title – obviously). For Goldsman, they were "Get to Season 4" (we might need to check with the judges on that one), while Myers offered "dancing," "murder," and "surprise." Next up was Kane, who shared "too," "much," and "fun" (someone was playing it safe), while Peck offered "history," "betrayal," and "growth."

Here's a look at Goldsman, Myers, Kane, and Peck sharing their three-word teases about what's to come in the third season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds:

In the following clip, the action picks up from where the second season left off as Capt. Pike (Mount) continues going one-on-one with the Gorn – with Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returning for Season 3 in 2025:

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" crossed over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

During the show's San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) presentation earlier this summer, a first-look clip was released (above, along with preview images) that finds the crew forced to become Vulcans to complete a mission – but let's just say that it doesn't quite work for Kane's Pelia. In addition, we learned that Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) had been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby and that Martin Quinn's Scotty had been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

