Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Set for Season 4; Lower Decks Ending

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will return for a fourth season, with Star Trek: Lower Decks returning this fall for its fifth & final season.

Some big news to pass along concerning Paramount+'s "Star Trek" universe. Earlier today, we learned that Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be returning for a fourth season (with Season 3 currently in production and set to hit screens in 2025). In addition, Tawny Newsome & Jack Quaid-starring animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks will be back this fall for its fifth & final season. The news comes as "Discovery" gets ready to end its run after five seasons, with Michelle Yeoh-starring "Section 31" having recently wrapped filming and "Starfleet Academy" expected to kick off production later this year.

And here's a look at what Mike McMahan & Alex Kurtzman had to share with "Lower Decks" fans:

To the fans, We wanted to let you know that this fall will be the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it's no exaggeration to say that every second we've spent making this show has been a dream come true. Our incredible cast, crew and artists have given you everything they have because they love the characters they play, they love the world we've built, and more than anything we all love love love Star Trek. We're excited for the world to see our hilarious fifth season which we're working on right now, and the good news is that all previous episodes will remain on Paramount+ so there is still so much to look forward to as we celebrate the Cerritos crew with a big send-off. Finally, thank you for always being so creative and joyful, for filling convention halls and chanting "LOWER DECKS!" We remain hopeful that even beyond Season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures. LLAP

Mike McMahan and Alex Kurtzman

"It has been incredibly rewarding to continue to build the 'Star Trek' universe, and we're so grateful to Secret Hideout and our immensely talented casts and producers. 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' has found the perfect blend of action, adventure and humor, and we're elated to announce another season ahead of our season three premiere. Similarly, 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' has brought the laughs with an ample amount of heart to the franchise across its four seasons. We can't wait for audiences to see what is in store for the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos in this final season," shared Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+.

"'Lower Decks' and 'Strange New Worlds' are integral to the 'Star Trek' franchise, expanding the boundaries of the universe and exploring new and exciting worlds," said David Stapf, President, CBS Studios. "We are extraordinarily proud of both series as they honor the legacy of what Gene Roddenberry created almost 60 years ago. We are so grateful to work with Secret Hideout, Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and the cast, crews, and artists who craft these important and entertaining stories for fans around the world."

