Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Teasers Spotlight Pike & Number One

If you've been updating your scorecard, then you know that we've been introduced to Celia Rose Gooding's Starfleet Cadet Nyota Uhura, Christina Chong's Chief of Security Lt. La'an Noonien-Singh, and Melissa Navia's Navigator Lt. Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun's Dr. M'Benga, Jess Bush's Nurse Christine Chapel, and Bruce Horak's Engineer Hemmer. And then yesterday, Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds began reintroducing us to our "Big Three," with Peck's half Human, half Vulcan Spock in the spotlight. As expected, that's being followed up with spotlights on Romijn's First Officer Una Chin-Riley aka Number One & Mount's USS Enterprise Captain Christopher Pike.

With the series set for launch on May 5th, finish up getting to know the crew with the newest looks at Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds:

And here's a look back at the cast reveal announcement video first released back in September 2021:

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to lift off on May 5th, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was recently released:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) had joined the second season as James T. Kirk. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) has been tapped as the score composer for the series original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.