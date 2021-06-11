Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Writer, E08 Director Check In From Set

With production underway on Paramount+'s upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we're learning some more about who will be working behind the scenes to make Anson Mount (Captain Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Science Officer Spock) sound as heroic as possible. Last month, we learned that director Maja Vrvilo (Discovery- "Die Trying", "Perpetual Infinity"; Picard- "Broken Pieces", "The Impossible Box"; and Short Treks- "Runaway") would be helming the series second episode. Now, we're hearing from two more creative forces. First up, director Amanda Michael Row (Nancy Drew, Siren) shared an image of the episode's clapperboard to confirm she's directing the eighth episode of the season. Then, writer Onitra Johnson also checked in via social media to celebrate her first week on the set ("ever-ever!") by sharing looks at her set chair as well as the sign with her name on it in the production office.

Here's a look at Row and Johnson's celebratory tweets from the past twenty-four hours:

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!!!!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 I AM CURRENTLY DIRECTING #STARTREK pic.twitter.com/EZfj8glbBv — Amanda Michael Row (@AmandaMRow) June 10, 2021

Yoooooo!! Celebrating my first week on set (ever-ever!) My heart ya'll. 🤯🥳 I still can't believe it… my dreams becoming reality. 😭🙏🏾#StarTrekSNW #StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds pic.twitter.com/wAB09tJ2ih — Onitra Johnson (@OnitraJ) June 11, 2021

Here's a look back at the announcement from March 2021 officially marking the start of production on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Strange New Worlds | Start Of Production | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7ON8cDbmgw)

"In a career, there is never enough work that is pure joy. I feel that my friend Alex Kurtzman along with David Stapf at CBS Studios and Julie McNamara at Paramount+ have given me just that by letting me haunt the stock rooms of my favorite candy store and I am grateful," said Goldsman. "With a hell of a cast and undying love for the original series, we boldly go." "I'm incredibly grateful to be working alongside Akiva and our brilliant, multi-faceted cast to help bring the adventures of the Starship Enterprise to new life," said Myers, co-showrunner and executive producer of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. "For someone who's been dreaming of spaceships and alien worlds since I was little, this show is a dream come true."

Star Trek: New Worlds also stars Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror, Dune), Christina Chong (Tom and Jerry, Black Mirror), Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Jess Bush (Skinford, Les Norton), and Melissa Navia (Dietland, Billions)- and begins with a premiere written by Goldsman from a story by Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet will serve as executive producers on the project, alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez will serve as co-executive producers. Goldsman will remain an executive producer and a key part of the creative team on Picard as well. CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.