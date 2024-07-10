Posted in: Conventions, Events, Paramount+, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, streaming, TV | Tagged: lower decks, sdcc, SDCC 2024, section 31, star trek, Starfleet Academy, strange new worlds

Star Trek Universe Returns to Hall H: Paramount Releases SDCC Details

Paramount's "Star Trek" Universe hits Hall H for SDCC 2024: "Strange New Worlds," "Lower Decks," "Starfleet Academy," "Section 31," and more.

That sound you hear? That's the sound of television and streaming returning in some very big way to this year's San Diego Comic-Con, with Paramount announcing that the "Star Trek" Universe will be returning to Hall H on Saturday, July 27th (1:45-3:15 PM PT). So what can fans expect? Over the course of the 9o-minute conversation with award-winning filmmaker, director, and executive producer Justin Simien, attendees can expect to hear from the cast and creative teams behind "Strange New Worlds," "Lower Decks," and two upcoming newest additions to the "Star Trek" Universe – "Starfleet Academy" and "Section 31." With that comes special reveals and surprises as we learn more about what's ahead for the beloved franchise. But if you're looking to see who's attending from your favorite show, here's how that's breaking down…

"STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS": Cast members scheduled to appear include Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck – alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, and Henry Alonso Myers.

"STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS": Voice cast members scheduled to appear include Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Jerry O'Connell – along with creator and executive producer Mike McMahan and executive producer Kurtzman.

"STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY": So far, executive producers and co-showrunners Kurtzman and Noga Landau are set to attend (though we could get some surprise appearances).

"STAR TREK: SECTION 31": Cast members expected to attend include Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson, and Kacey Rohl – along with executive producer Kurtzman and director Olatunde Osunsanmi.

Along with immersive activations at Paramount+'s The Lodge in San Diego's Gaslamp District, there will also be a "Star Trek" Menagerie booth (Booth #3529) on the convention floor that gives fans a chance to get up-close and personal with a number of the existing specimens from across the entire "Star Trek" Universe. In addition, attendees (SDCC badge required) can become a part of the Menagerie themselves, taking part in a human display that's part of an immersive photo opportunity.

