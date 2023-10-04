Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV, YouTube | Tagged: paramount, star trek, youtube

Star Trek: very Short Treks Ends on Musical Note ("Walk, Don't Run")

As sad as we are to see the twistedly fun series go, here's a look at the final episode of Star Trek: very Short Treks, "Walk, Don't Run."

Okay, while we're hoping we're not in the minority when we share this – today is a very sad day. Why? Because today's the day that we get the final animated short in the Star Trek: very Short Treks series. A wonderfully twisted mash-up of the long-running franchise and that "Adult Swim sensibility" that we had no idea that we needed in our lives, the all-new series of promotional spots are done in the style of "Star Trek: The Animated Series" – featuring some fan-favorite characters voiced by cast members from across the Star Trek universe. Now, we know that there are some "diehards" out there who consider the shorts some kind of sacrilege. Those folks would be wrong – and need to lighten up. And that brings us to this week's adventure, the final in the series, "Walk, Don't Run" – starring the voices of Noël Wells (D'Vana), Carlos Alazraqui (Scotty), Cristina Milizia (M'Ress), George Takei (Sulu), and Jonathan Frakes (Riker). Thankfully, we don't have to worry about spoilers because we're not quite sure how we would be able to summarize what you're about to see (at one point, it vibes like a '60s musical acid trip). But it doesn't start innocently enough – as D'Vana looks to honor the animated greats that paved the way for "Lower Decks" and other animated efforts. Unfortunately, the only things that Scotty is hearing are insults.

Stemming from creative consultant Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks, Star Trek: Short Treks), the fifth & final animated spot launched today exclusively on StarTrek.com and the official Star Trek YouTube channel. Here's a look at "Walk, Don't Run" – where sensitivities definitely do not make for smooth sailing between the "generations":

Created by Kelly and produced by Awesome Inc., Star Trek: very Short Treks is executive produced by Kelly & Ashley Kohler. Brandon Betts serves as supervising producer, with Hawkins producing. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer:

