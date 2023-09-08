Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV, YouTube | Tagged: paramount, star trek, Star Trek Day, youtube

Star Trek: very Short Treks "Skin a Cat": Was It Something He Said?

In the first Star Trek: very Short Treks, "Skin a Cat" sees Spock and the crew teaching the Captain a lesson in watching what you say.

With today being Star Trek Day and the theme being a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the classic animated series, it seemed like a "perfect storm" kind of day for the first animated spot from Star Trek: very Short Treks. The all-new series of promotional spots is done in the style of Star Trek: The Animated Series, with the spots showing fan-favorite characters voiced by cast members from across the Star Trek universe. And that impressive voice cast includes Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Doug Jones as Saru, and Armin Shimerman as Quark. In addition, viewers can also look forward to hearing Ethan Peck as Spock, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Connor Trinneer as Trip Tucker, Bruce Horak as Hemmer, Noël Wells as Tendi, and the legendary George Takei as Sulu. And here's a look at the lineup: September 13 – "Holiday Party," September 20 – "Worst Contact," September 27 – "Holograms, All the Way Down," and October 4 – "Walk, Don't Run." But it all kicked off today with the release of "Skin a Cat" – with Peck (Spock), Pete Holmes (Captain), Cristina Milizia (Knickersonian, Dream Woman, M'Ress), Bonnie Gordon (Computer), and Eric Bauza (Antedian, Ass Face, Screwhead) offering a twistedly funny lesson in the importance of watching what you say. And then taking that lesson and going off in a direction we did not see coming…

Stemming from creative consultant Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks, Star Trek: Short Treks), the first animated spot launched today, exclusively on StarTrek.com and the official Star Trek YouTube channel – with four additional animated spots rolling out weekly on Wednesdays through October 4 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Now, here's a look at "Skin a Cat" – followed by a look back at the teaser for the special animated short series that was released earlier this week:

Stay tuned to the main website for more details on this and other news as we head into the special day. And be sure to follow the franchise on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more up-to-the-minute details (and- of course – Bleeding Cool will be here to get the news to you).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!