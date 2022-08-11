Star Wars: Oscar Isaac Over Franchise Fatigue & Open To Return

After almost three years since the release of The Rise of Skywalker, Oscar Isaac seems to have gotten over his "Star Wars" franchise fatigue. The film was the final of the sequel trilogy of the Skywalker saga that introduced his character Poe Dameron, a hot-shot fighter pilot who would become the Resistance's new leader. The actor anchored the new films alongside co-stars Daisy Ridley and John Boyega. Following the 2019 release, Isaac said he would be looking more toward character-driven work like Paul Schrader's The Card Counter (2021). But now, the actor appears to have had a change of heart, discussing the topic on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

Isaac told Cagle he is looking for the right opportunity again in the Star Wars franchise. "I don't know. I'm open to anything. You never know. I have no real feeling one way or another. I'm open to any good story. Time is the one thing that becomes challenging…as you get older and kids and all that. Where do [movies & series] fit in? If there was a great story and a great director and [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] came to me and was like, 'I have this great idea,' then I'm so open to it." Like his peers, the actor has reprised the role for other Star Wars-related projects like the animated Resistance on Disney+.

As far as the actor's ventures since Star Wars, Isaac has not only starred in Dune but also came back to the Disney fold (since they also own Lucasfilm) in Marvel's Moon Knight, citing he came more for the character than the spectacle. "Often on these big movies, it can feel like you're building the plane on the runway," Isaac told Empire. "The idea of getting back to 'handmade' films, character studies…I was desperate for that feeling. ['Moon Knight'] felt handmade. And it's the first legitimate Marvel character-study since 'Iron Man.' I thought, 'Maybe I can hijack this thing. Maybe this is the chance to do something really fucking nutty on a major stage.'"