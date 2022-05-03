Oscar Isaac Explains Why He Joined X-Men: Apocalypse

Oscar Isaac is very familiar with big-budget blockbuster hits, making a name for himself in titles like Star Wars, Dune, and Ex Machina, having also played a pivotal role as the titular character in X-Men: Apocalypse. Even though Isaac was fully committed to his role as Apocalypse and was a total highlight of the film, it wasn't quite the X-Men title that lived up to its grand potential.

At the time of its release in 2016, X-Men: Apocalypse was the ninth film of the franchise, made on a budget of $178 million, going on to earn an impressive $540 million but still noticing a decline of $200 million less than its predecessor X-Men: Days of Future Past which masterfully enlisted two generations of characters. The film found itself somewhat stumbling critically and with its fans, failing to achieve a 50% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The following Dark Phoenix chapter only continued to show an even larger decline. Now, six years after its release, Isaac is addressing his involvement in the film and what caused him to sign on in the first place.

When asked if he's written off that chapter, the actor explained to the New York Times, "No, I don't disown it. I know exactly what I went in there wanting to do and the reasons why. There were these amazing actors involved that I really wanted to work with, [James] McAvoy and [Michael] Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence. I collected X-Men growing up, and I loved Apocalypse; I just found him such a freaky, weird character. And then you get there, and you're like, 'Oh my God, I've got all these prosthetics on. I've got a suit on. I can't move. I can't see anybody. All these actors I wanted to work with – I can't even see who they are.'"

He elaborated, "I still think back to that time with fondness. I wish it would have been a better film and that they would have taken care of the character a little better, but those are the risks."

Without the fear of being shamed for your unpopular opinions over the internet, did you enjoy X-Men: Apocalypse?