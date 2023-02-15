Star Wars: The Acolyte Expected to Film "Until March or April" & More Star Wars: The Acolyte star Lee Jung Jae (Squid Game) offered a filming timeline update and compared the production to Korean productions.

With production currently underway on Disney+, Lucasfilm, and series creator, showrunner & executive producer Leslye Headland's (Russian Doll) "Star Wars" universe series The Acolyte, actor Lee Jung Jae (who also offered an update on Netflix's Squid Game Season 2) spoke with Ilgan Sports from the UK set to offer a quick update. While not able to say much with regard to specifics, Lee Jung Jae shared that filming is expected to run "until March or April." From there, the actor offered a brief comparison between the production process of The Acolyte and the "Korean method" of filmmaking. "I was told not to talk about it as much as possible. It seems that filming will run until March or April," Lee Jung Jae offered in terms of a more detailed production timeline. "I actually felt that, in some ways, filming sets in Korea are actually more efficient. There are many aspects of the work which are similar here and in Korea, but I feel that there are areas where the Korean method is more efficient. Of course, there are aspects I am learning from as well."

Disney+, Lucasfilm, and Headland's The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lee Jung Jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge, The Deuce). The mystery-thriller is set to take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Here's a look at how things were going early on behind the scenes (with Headland also directing the series pilot):

Along with Headland, Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef will executive produce (with Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson set to produce). For more information on the High Republic and more about the "Star Wars" universe, head on over to the franchise's main hub.