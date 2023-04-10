Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Trailer: A New Adventure Begins! Set to premiere on May 4th, here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+ & Disney Junior's Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

Did you really think Star Wars Celebration 2023 was going to wrap up without a look at Disney+ & Disney Junior's Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures? Set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. At least until it all goes to s**t – but we have a feeling there won't be too many of those moments in this series.

The cast includes Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda. With less than a month to go, we have a look at the official trailer offering an excellent look at the adventures ahead:

With the original animated series set to hit Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4th (of course), here's a look back at the four Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures shorts that have been released so far, introducing us to the show's main players:

Produced by Lucasfilm for Disney+ and Disney Junior, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is executive produced by Lucasfilm's James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson (Puppy Dog Pals) serves as showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour (Elena of Avalor) is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson (Puppy Dog Pals) is producer; and Lamont Magee (Black Lightning) is consulting producer. The animated series' debut will also coincide with the return of the adult animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions for a second season. Now, here's a look back at the tweet confirming the series' premiere date:

See Master Yoda, Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, & Nubs, & their friends Nash and RJ-83 in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premiering on @DisneyPlus and Disney Junior May 4. 💫 pic.twitter.com/BBSDhm7jeJ — Star Wars | #TheBadBatch now streaming on Disney+ (@starwars) February 9, 2023