Stargate Update: Prime Video Series Will Take "About Two Years": Gero

Martin Gero explains why Prime Video's new Stargate series will take "about two years" to become a reality and why they announced so soon.

The early series announcement aimed to inform fans first and prevent production leaks.

The upcoming season will feature 10 episodes and promises upgraded visual effects technology.

Stargate’s return follows years of hiatus since Stargate Origins and the cancellation of SGU.

It's been seven years since there's been a dedicated Stargate project on screen with 2018's Stargate Origins, a limited web series from MGM. A lot has changed in the realm of the franchise, starting with waiting upon Amazon's eventual acquisition of the studio and all its IPs in 2022, but the lack of news still left fans wondering what's going to happen. Fast forward to November 2025, when creator/executive producer Martin Gero and consulting producers Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi joined GateWorld.net in announcing a brand new Stargate series to continue the franchise. Now, it seems, the devil is in the details, and fans will have to wait even longer before it can become a reality, as Gero opened up about what it will take to get the ball rolling before the new series can premiere on Prime Video.

New Stargate Series Creator Martin Gero Details the Creative Process and Journey Before the Series Can Become a Reality

"We're starting the writers' room on the other side of the year," Gero told GateWorld and Dial the Gate. "These things take about two years, give or take. It might be a little shorter, it might be a little longer — hopefully it's not longer. Just to set everybody's expectations, it's going to be a minute. We wanted to announce early because we didn't want it to leak. … It had been 20 or 30 people inside the company that had known about it, and to make a show you have to hire 400 people! … We wanted fans to hear it from us, and not from a leak."

Aside from the prequel limited series Stargate Origins, which chronicled an early adventure of Catherine Langford (Ellie Gall), who was a primary force behind starting the program in the original canon, in her first adventure through the portal before Daniel Jackson and Col. Jack O'Neil would have their first adventure encountering Rah and his forces. Previously, the franchise series to have a proper platform was SYFY's Stargate Universe, which ran from 2009-2011, lasting only two seasons before its cancellation. Fans will only see the finished story in comic form called Stargate Universe: Back to Destiny 1 in 2017.

Gero explains how the Stargate franchise will have to play catch-up in terms of utilizing what's available now in terms of technology. "We have resources that we haven't had before," he said. "We're talking to some of the biggest visual effects houses in the world … but that work takes time. It's a gift to not have to turn around a shot in three weeks, [but] to have in some cases a year to build out a sequence." The only thing he offers is that it will be a 10-episode season, which is consistent with the format on streaming, and stresses he plans to not only expand into additional seasons, but the primary focus is making "one great season."

The original 1994 Stargate film that starred James Spader and Kurt Russell in the Daniel and Jack roles was a box office success before Showtime/SYFY reimagined the events of the film into the series Stargate SG-1 with Michael Shanks and Richard Dean Anderson in those roles and expanding their team to include Amanda Tapping's Maj/Col Samantha Carter and Christopher Judge's Teal'c. Its success spawned two TV movies and two spinoffs with Atlantis and SGU before the franchise's momentum sputtered with the Wright and Robert C. Cooper-created series' cancelation. For more on what it took to coordinate schedules and planning, you can check out the full interview.

