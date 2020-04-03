"Stargirl": Dugan's Used to Being a "Sidekick" – Not a Robot [PREVIEW]

With The CW and DC Universe's live-action Stargirl set to make its debut next month (May 18 on the streaming service, following day on the network), viewers have been getting brought up-to-speed on Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore and her backstory – cluing us in to why the cosmic staff chose her. Now unless you've forgotten your "Comics 101," you know that even the greatest superhero needs help sometimes – and Stargirl's no different.

We already know that Courtney's going to have a backing team of S.T.R.I.P.E., Doctor Mid-Nite, Hourman, and Wildcat – but what do we really know about them? In the following trailer "Sidekick," Courney finds out that stepdad Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) has a history of being just that – and it looks like he will be for the next generation of heroes.

Just cut him a little slack – it's the first time he's used the robot:

The CW & DC Universe "Stargirl"

DC Universe's live-action Stargirl series stars Brec Bassinger (Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl), Luke Wilson (Pat Dugan aka Stripesy/STRIPE), Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat), Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Joy Osmanski (Paula Brooks aka Tigress), Neil Hopkins (Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka the Sportsmaster), Nelson Lee (Dragon King), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother).

Anjelika Washington (Young Sheldon), Yvette Monreal (The Fosters, Faking It), and Christopher James Baker (True Detective), Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Neil Jackson (Absentia, Sleepy Hollow), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board.

Geoff Johns (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Titans) executive produces Stargirl with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.