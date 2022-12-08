Stargirl: Geoff Johns Talks Season/Series Finale Differences, Season 4

Just before November hit, fans of The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl were delivered a Halloween "trick" in the form of the news that the series would be ending with its current season. A silver lining would emerge a few weeks later when Bassinger confirmed that character & series creator Geoff Johns had mapped out both a series finale and a season finale to guarantee that fans get a sense of closure. Well, "The Reckoning" did that and then some, offering fans both the answers they were looking for as well as a very cool time jump near the end where we get some updates on a number of familiar faces ("Starwoman"? Sweet!). For the sake of spoilers, we're going to avoid getting into any deeper details, but Johns did have some things to share about the finale, what differences there may have been if it was a season finale, and how Season 4 had an inspiration that was "very different" from the previous three seasons.

"It would've been exactly the same episode," Johns answered when asked by TVLine what would've been changed from the DC's Stargirl series finale episode if another season was on the way. "Someday, I might go into what would've happened in [a potential] Season 4, but knowing that we were most likely ending with Season 3, it was always designed to do that. There was an idea in the very final scene [via] a little bit of different dialogue that was going to propel us to a Season 4 story, but I altered it to act as a closing chapter. But there's nothing in the episode that would've dramatically changed."

As for those teases from Bassinger from last month that the fourth season would've been "insane," Johns laughs but also agrees. "The idea of what we were going to do was insane, yes. Every season we wanted to do something very different. The first season was a coming-of-age superhero story in the same vein of a lot of movies I loved growing up, like 'Karate Kid' and 'Back to the Future.' The second season was more horror based, inspired by films like 'Nightmare on Elm Street' and 'Flatliners.' And then this season was inspired by mysteries like 'Murder, She Wrote' and 'Knives Out.' Season 4 also had an inspiration that was very different. Someday I'll talk about it. But the change to that final scene is very minor. I'm sure it will hit the [internet] someday because it's not like we're putting it in a vault or anything. We'll release it someday and maybe talk more about it."