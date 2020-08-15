Stargirl JSA/ISA Cast: Why It's Good Being Bad, Stunts Stories & More

As a season-ender goes, The CW's (RIP DC Universe) Stargirl definitely knows how to walk that fine line between offering satisfying answers/conclusions and leaving enough plotlines dangling (or teasing new ones) to get the "dumpster fires of speculation" roaring high into the skies. Trying to keep things as spoiler-free as possible, the ISA suffered some serious damage at the hands of Stargirl's (Brec Bassinger) JSA. With one man-monster leaving for greener pastures (for now) and the "cold" grip of death embracing the "royal," "brainy" shoulders of three other members (we're trying), Project: New America was brought down. With the dust settling and things seemingly turning back to "normal," Justin (Mark Ashworth) heads out to get the Seven Soldiers of Victory band back together- while a certain black diamond enters the scene and someone who looks eerily like the late Sylvester Pemberton (Joel McHale) is trying to track down his best bud Pat (Luke Wilson).

So now we get to hear from the members of Justice Society of America and Injustice Society of America, as the casts from both teams cover a wide range of topics, from why it's so good being so bad to the tough moral decisions our young heroes were forced to make when their expectations about the "big bad plan" were blown to bits. Following the videos, we have some additional intel that Stargirl fans will definitely want to know about:

With WarnerMedia's big 24-hour DC FanDome launching next Saturday, August 22, we're doing what we can to keep you updated on what to expect. On Friday, the full schedule was released, with virtual panel sessions/previews for Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, Watchmen, Lucifer, Titans, and many more- and yes, that also includes our cosmic staff-wielding hero:

6:45 – 7:20 p.m. DC's Stargirl: with cast members Brec Bassinger, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, and Cameron Gellman, and creator/executive producer Geoff Johns.

DC's Stargirl creator/executive producer Geoff Johns joins cast members Brec Bassinger, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Cameron Gellman for a panel full of fun and inside scoop. Join the new Justice Society of America as they dive into that epic showdown and learn a little more about each other through some special lenses.

WarnerMedia's DC FanDome is broken up into six distinctive areas: the Hall of Heroes, where all the movie-based panels will appear; the WatchVerse, featuring four virtual theaters housing TV panels and the Blerd & Boujee House dedicated to Black nerd culture; YouVerse, dedicated to fan art and cosplay; InsiderVerse, featuring behind-the-scenes content on the Warner Bros. Studios lot; FunVerse, featuring access to digital comics and merchandise; and the DC Kids FanDome, a kid-safe, interactive environment.