Stargirl Season 2 "Balance" Trailer Previews The Shade, Jade & More

After a look at an extended version of the original trailer for the second season return of The CW's DC's Stargirl, the network released a new trailer that drives home the point more than ever that Courtney aka Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) needs to find a personal balance between being Courtney and Stargirl. Unfortunately, that old adage about "just because you're paranoid doesn't mean folks aren't out to get you" rings true when The Shade (Jonathan Cake), Jade (Ysa Penarejo), and Jakeem Thunder (Alkoya Brunson, with "friend") enter the scene. And if you think they're complicating things now, just wait until Nick Tarabay's Eclipso casts his shadow over them all…

With the series set to return for its second season on Tuesday, August 10, here's a look at the newest season trailer for The CW's DC's Stargirl:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Stargirl | Balance | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DE5GJCzA0ts)

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1 "Summer School: Chapter 1": SCHOOL'S OUT — With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave's death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area. Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, and Meg DeLacy also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.

