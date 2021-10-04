Stargirl Season 2 E09 Preview: Painful Memories of JSA's Eclipso Past

The news that Joel McHale (Sylvester Pembleton aka Starman) was being promoted to series regular beginning with the third season of The CW's DC's Stargirl couldn't have come at a better time with the OG Starman making an appearance in this week's episode. As Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) continues picking off every member of Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) support team, Pat (Luke Wilson) is forced to face painful memories from when the original JSA fought Eclipso. Here's a look at what you can expect with an updated look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Summer School: Chapter Nine":

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 9 "Summer School: Chapter Nine": JOHN WESLEY SHIPP GUEST STARS AS JAY GARRICK — As Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) takes aim at the Whitmore/Dugan's, Pat (Luke Wilson) is reminded of painful memories from his past involving the original JSA and their fight to take down Eclipso. Meanwhile, Mike (Trae Romano) is forced to confront the guilt he feels for his role in Icicle's death, and Barbara (Amy Smart) comes face to face with someone from her past. Finally, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) struggles to hold onto hope after Eclipso targets those around her. Hunter Sansone also stars. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Alfredo Septién & Turi Meyer

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.