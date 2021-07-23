Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1 Overview Teases The Calm Before The Storm

Heading into the August 10th return of The CW's DC's Stargirl for a second season, we can't shake this feeling that there's going to be a little too much calm before an even bigger storm hits our heroes. And from the looks of things, Courtney aka Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) is feeling the same way- and that's not even factoring Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) into the mix. With less than a month to go until the Andi Armaganian-directed and Geoff Johns-written second season-opener "Summer School: Chapter 1" hits screens, we're getting a clearer picture of what lies ahead for Courtney, Pat (Luke Wilson) & the team with the release of the official overview- which you can check out below:

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1 "Summer School: Chapter 1": SCHOOL'S OUT — With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave's death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area. Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, and Meg DeLacy also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

Now here's a look at the preview images for the second-season opener "Summer School: Chapter 1":

Now here's a look back at what's to come as DC's Stargirl lands on The CW starting Tuesday, August 10:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Stargirl | Season 2 Extended Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GaSQdh926Gc)

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.

