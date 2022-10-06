Stargirl Season 3 Ep. 7 Overview Brings "Infinity Inc" Implications

By the time the credits rolled on this week's episode of The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl, it became pretty clear why the episode was titled "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief." Because whether we're looking at it from a literal or metaphorical standpoint, there's been a whole lot of shady stuff going on in and around Blue Valley. And if you thought things were complicated now? Just wait until you check out the following overview & preview images for S03E06 "Frenemies – Chapter Six: The Betrayal" (October 12th), where Pat (Luke Wilson) & Barbara (Amy Smart) scope out Courtney's (Bassinger) situation. Meanwhile, it turns out that Sylvester (Joel McHale) may not be the best substitute JSA leader as tensions escalate between Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) & Cindy (Meg DeLacy). And things get even messier in the overview for October 19th's "S03E07 "Frenemies – Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One," as you're about to see (and don't pass on the implications of that title)…

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 6 "Frenemies – Chapter Six: The Betrayal": CLASHING FRENEMIES – After learning that Courtney has been spending time with Cameron, Pat and Barbara go on a recon mission to see if the Mahkents pose a threat. Meanwhile, Sylvester steps in to fill the void left by Courtney, and tensions between Yolanda and Cindy reach new heights. Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, and Alkoya Brunson also star. Lea Thompson returns to direct, with Alfredo Septien & Turi Meyer penning the episode.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 7 "Frenemies – Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One": OPERATION BLACKOUT BOMB — After Beth makes a major discovery on The Gambler's laptop, the team moves forward with a risky plan that affects the entire town of Blue Valley. Elsewhere, Jennie (Ysa Penarejo) returns to the fold seeking help from Courtney. Wilson, Smart, Monreal, Gellman, Romano, and Brunson also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.