Stargirl Star Brec Bassinger: Season 2 Will Really Shock People & More

With The CW's DC's Stargirl ready to come storming back to our screens starting August 10, Brec Bassinger (Courtney) is opening up about what viewers can expect from a second season that looks to be going darker and deadlier in tone from its first season. In the following highlights from her interview with EW, Bassinger discusses the more horror-like vibe to the season (and how Nick Tarabay's Eclipso ties into that) as well as how some new and returning faces will play major roles in Courtney's life this season- whether she like it or not.

"Stargirl" Viewers Should expect a "Freddy" Vibe This Season: "Every time [creator] Geoff [Johns] makes a season, he first comes up with what the tone of the season is going to be, and this one he said is like 'Nightmare on Elm Street' and 'It'. I was like, 'whoa, that is going to be different!' It was fun getting to do it." For Bassinger, the prospect of seeing how a horror tone could work this season was an exciting one on a number of levels. "Growing up, my dad I would go get a different 'Goosebumps' episode every Friday night to watch together. So I was very open and excited about the idea of it this season. I was mostly just curious to see how Geoff was going to go about it because I knew his inspirations for season 1 were more like '80s coming-of-age, 'Karate Kid', and he did such a good job having that tone throughout the first season. How was he going to take a superhero show and put those horror elements throughout it?". Well, it sounds like Johns pulled it off, with Bassinger adding, "It shocked me how he was able to do it. It was very helpful that our villain was Eclipso [Nick Tarabay] because he's such a scary villain."

Season 2 "Will Really Shock People" with Where It Ends Up Going: "I just think it's [Season 2] going to surprise people because it is so different from season 1. And the first six episodes of the season, you feel like it's going one direction, and then the last part of our season just goes completely haywire, and where the season ends up going will really shock people."

Eclipso Isn't Here for Any Smackdown of the Physical Kind: "It's a psychological battle. One of the best parts of Courtney is how emotionally strong she is, but Eclipso has it out for her and so does Cindy [Meg DeLacy], who finds the Black Diamond. Everyone wants revenge against Courtney, who is this positive superhero. [laughs] But the JSA, the other members, they're all emotionally struggling right now so the different types of support she has to find while battling this psychological creature, it's different than your average fight scene."

Cindy's Not Looking to Forgive and Forget: "At the end of the season, we see her getting the Black Diamond and we don't really know what it is yet. So throughout the season, we're figuring out what it does and what it's capable of. But Cindy definitely wants revenge. She wanted to be part of the ISA, they wouldn't let her, so now that the ISA is gone, I think it's time she creates her own ISA."

The JSA's Excited About Jade's Arrival- Almost: "The rest of the JSA is very excited there's a new legacy. Jade [Ysa Penarejo]] is Green Lantern's daughter so naturally, you would think she's a new member of the JSA which is exciting for all of them. Courtney, though, is immediately intimidated. She's the leader of the pack and this new girl comes in who really is a superhero's daughter and Courtney isn't and she's still dealing with that. She's a little jealous, which is not a feeling that Courtney is used to, so her having to navigate those feelings and do what's best for the team — she has to take a step back and be less emotional for once."

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1 "Summer School: Chapter 1": SCHOOL'S OUT — With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave's death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area. Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, and Meg DeLacy also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.

