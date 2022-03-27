Stephen Amell Shares Arrow "Invasion!" BTS Look; Heels Season 2 Update

Stephen Amell has a pretty interesting professional life in that he's currently starring in a hit series with STARZ's Heels, and yet he still finds himself living in the past (in a good way) when it comes to his run as Oliver Queen on The CW's Arrow. We say "in a good way" because it's the faithful fanbase that's kept not only that show but all of the Arrowverse series relevant and influential. Along with the fanbase, it's the actors themselves and the pride they have in their work & how it's impacted so many people that also keep the shows buzzing even years after they've needed their runs. So it seemed only fitting to offer an update on Amell sharing a look back at his past along with an update on how his on-screen future is shaping up. First, we have a behind-the-scenes image sent to Amell that he shared from Entertainment Weekly's photoshoot to promote the 2016 then-upcoming crossover "Invasion!" Along with Amell, we have The Flash star Grant Gustin, Supergirl star Melissa Benoist, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz & Brandon Routh.

Here's a look at Amell's flashback to five years ago for a nice little kick to the feels:

While in the present, Amell is making sure viewers know that he's putting in some serious in-ring work this season, coming off of a 16-hour workday but from still loving it from the looks of his tweet:

Now here's a look back at Amell's tweet from earlier this month confirming that cameras were rolling on the second season:

And here's the official announcement teaser released back in November 2021 confirming the show's renewal, followed by Amell explaining why (you'll need to have seen the finale to truly appreciate it):

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright) as Willie, Chris Bauer (For All Mankind) as Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison (NFL star) as Apocalypse, Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (Snowfall) as Diego, Alice Barrett as Carol Spade, series showrunner Mike O'Malley as Charlie Gully, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim Kitchen, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and Bonnie Somerville (Blue Bloods) as Vicky Rabies. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.