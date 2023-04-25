Stephen Amell Sums Up Arrowverse Experience; Maybe More Oliver Queen? Ahead of his The Flash return, Stephen Amell sums up his Arrowverse experience - and could there be more Oliver Queen in his future?

As Arrowverse fans are more than aware of by now, this week's episode of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash (S09E09 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To") sees Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey's John Diggle/Spartan; Keiynan Lonsdale's Wally West/Kid Flash; and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Ramsey Rosso/ Bloodwork return to our screens – with Panabaker helming what's vibing to be an epic adventure that's sure to have more than its share of kicks to the "feels." Speaking with CBR, Amell offered an interesting tease when asked if he would be interested in donning the spandex again – for either the MCU or DCU. Following that, Oliver Queen's real-world alter-ego sums up his Arrowverse experience.

"I don't know," Amell responded when asked about a "super" future in either Marvel Studios or DC Studios' respective cinematic universes. "That would be a slightly challenging thing for DC. I still look exactly like the character that I played for close to 10 years now. You never know about these things. I am somewhat hesitant to pine about theoretical jobs in the future, only because whenever something pops up in my life – be it 'Arrow' or 'Heels' – by the Tuesday or Wednesday when it is hitting the trades, that Monday, I have never heard of the project before. I love the genre." And that's when Amell dropped a very interesting ending to his answer: "I've said this before, but there might be more fun stuff to do with Oliver Queen. So we will see." Hmmm…

As for what he will be walking away from his Arrowverse experience with, Amell looks to Arrow and what the superhero series horizon was like before the show premiered 11 years ago – and how it looks now as the Arrowverse gets set to write its final chapters. "I just lean into our show. This has become a very popular genre on television, and it wasn't a popular genre or didn't have a great track record when we premiered in 2012," Amell explained. "I think we accomplished a lot under very challenging circumstances. As we moved through the seasons, the expectations were that the episodes would get bigger and better and grander in scope. In reality, the longer you go, the quicker you are making them. We did an awful lot when sometimes there wasn't a lot to work with, and we should be proud of that. I think we really defined an era on television, the entire Arrowverse, and not just our show."

The Flash: Arrow Star Stephen Amell on "This Extra Thing"

With only days to go, we have a follow-up on reporting from February 2023 that sees Amell offering insight into "this extra thing" that he pitched Showrunner Eric Wallace on before officially agreeing to return. At the time, Wallace wouldn't reveal what it was – but he did share his response to Amell's idea: "Let's do that! That's fantastic." Now, speaking with TVLine, Amell is offering a bit more on what he pitched Wallace. "I'm not particularly precious when it comes to dialogue, but I wanted to make sure that Oliver had something to offer, be it new information or the opening of a door, something that would intrigue people. And we got a couple of those things in there," Amell revealed. "I can't say enough about how collaborative Eric was." And for all of you #Olicity fans out there, Amell shared that there is "a nice allusion" to "how the family is doing" [today]" The script is just really well done."