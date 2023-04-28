Stephen King: Twitter "Very Strange" Since Elon Musk; Not Leaving Stephen King explained why he won't pay for Twitter, how the social media has gotten "very strange" since Elon Musk & why he's not leaving.

If you've been following our coverage of the back-and-forth going on between Elon Musk and noted bestselling author Stephen King over Musk's handling of Twitter – specifically, the blue checkmark/verification process that now requires payment – then you know that King's no fan. And that's resulted in a series of tweet exchanges that's left the owner of the social media service looking a little small. We guess there's a reason why they tell you to never get into a war of words with someone who gets paid for their words. And getting paid for his words was one of the reasons why King won't be paying for Twitter Blue anytime soon, as the author explained to Slate writer Lizzie O'Leary in an interview earlier today. The other things that King won't be doing any time soon? Leaving Twitter. King explained, "The thing is, if everybody who doesn't approve of the way things are going, if we all leave, then it's just like walking off the field. No, I can't see myself leaving Twitter" – adding that he didn't want to give anyone the satisfaction of thinking they got "to scare me away and to cheer and say, 'Well, we got rid of Stephen King from Twitter.'"

Why King Won't Pay for Twitter Blue: "The thing is, I do Twitter mostly for fun. I post pictures of my dog. I rail against Trump—not that anybody pays attention. You know what it is? People pay attention to the stuff they sort of go along with, and everything else just sort of goes out the window. I put dad jokes on there—and the big thing is that I'm able to recommend stuff that I've read or that I've seen that I'm enthusiastic about. So, in other words, this is something that I do for fun, and it's a great site for that sort of thing. It's like an American back fence. Everybody gossips, and everybody gets up to things. But the thing is, you know, not to brag or anything, but I get paid to write. I don't have to pay to do it. And this whole thing has just sort of devolved into something that's kind of a head-scratcher. It doesn't keep me up at night, but it's … it's weird.

Twitter Has Gotten "Very Strange" Since Elon Musk Took Over: "Yeah, it's gotten very strange. You know, there are a lot of people that I don't follow who are now part of my Twitter feed. I don't mind. I don't block them. I think I want to know what they're doing. But, you know, I get lots of tweets every day. Every day I get tweets from Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Lauren Boebert, [and] a number of different people who are just sort of, like, all in on Trump to the extent that it's actually sort of amusing."