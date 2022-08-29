Steven Moffat Feels An Old Man For Not Liking Netflix-Style Drops

The Guardian posted details on a bunch of upcoming TV shows, including Inside Man, a new Steven Moffat BBC drama starring stating that it was "a playful, twist-packed puzzle of a thriller, as you might expect from creator Steven Moffat. What's the connection between a small-town vicar (David Tennant), a maths teacher (Dolly Wells) trapped in a cellar, an investigative journalist (Lydia West) and a convicted murderer on death row (Stanley Tucci on Hannibal Lecter-like form)? We'd hate to spoil the four-parter's plentiful surprises. Rest assured, you'll have huge fun finding out." Other cast members include Lyndsey Marshal, Atkins Estimond, Mark Quarterly, Tilly Vosburgh, Louis Oliver, Kate Dickie and Dylan Baker. Steven Moffat plugged Inside Man on his rarely used Twitter account, saying "From the Guardian. Yes, plugging again, sorry!"

Twitter user Ben Martin appealed "Please don't let them stick all four episodes up in one go. Nothing like an unfolding serial played out in real time!" Moffat replied "Not the plan but not under my control. I do actually agree with you, but I wonder – are we just being old men? I'm an old man about SO MANY things, maybe this too."

Inside Man is a joint production between the BBC and Netflix, airing on BBC One in the UK and Ireland, and on Netflix elsewhere. But how that will affect release schedules is unknown, Will the BBC release an episode a week after Netflix has dropped it all in one place elsewhere? Or will Netflix have to wait to release all four one-hour episodes? Or will they succumb do doing what Apple+ does in such a fashion that my wife now calls it "Ted Lasso-ing" a show?

Ben added "Mandalorian, Wandavision, Bodyguard… there is proven commercial value in not blowing your load all at once! Especially with the right dramatic structure (eg thriller, mystery). Whatever happened to the "water cooler moment"? (on second thoughts maybe we are old)." Moffat concluded "As I say, I agree. Need time to get to the water cooler. Thing is, I don't think my sons agree at all. But, yeah, the whole country was talking about Bodyguard (and quite right too.) Not just old then – confused!"

Inside Man is about a prisoner on death row in the USA, a vicar in a quiet English town and a maths teacher who is trapped in a cellar as they cross paths in the most unexpected way. The show is directed by Sherlock director Paul McGuigan and he, David Tennant, and much of the rest of the cast will attend the premiere screening of Inside Man at the BFI on the South Bank in London on Monday 19th September 2022. The first episode will be shown after a Q&A session

Looking forward to Inside Man, once a week or all at one, I am release-agnostic. I did watch his Time Traveler's Wife in a week (and loved it) as well as taking the train to see The Unfriend (loved that even more) and I hope both will find a new home somewhere. Moffat remains my favourite comedy/dramatist on the TV – more please, however, whenever, through whoever it comes. But what would you prefer? Weekly? Daily? All-at-once?