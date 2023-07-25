Posted in: Apple, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple, nathan pyle, preview, Strange Planet, trailer

Strange Planet: Nathan Pyle, Dan Harmon Series Gets Official Trailer

Set for a three-episode premiere on August 9th, here's the official trailer for Nathan Pyle and Dan Harmon's Strange Planet for Apple TV+.

Earlier this month, the news came down that Nathan Pyle and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon's upcoming animated series adaptation of Pyle's bestselling Strange Planet webcomic & graphic novel would be hitting Apple TV+ this August. Now, with a little more than two weeks to go before the show that's been on our radar for some time finally makes its debut, we have an official trailer for the 10-episode series to pass along, as well as some additional intel on its premiere. And make sure to check out the preview images we have for you below…

The voice cast for the eagerly-anticipated animated series includes Gotham Award nominee Tunde Adebimpe ("Rachel Getting Married"), Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), Lori Tan Chinn ("Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens"), Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi ("Community") and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks"). Set to "Alone" by Marshmello, here's a look at the official trailer for Apple TV+'s Strange Planet – landing on the streaming service with a three-episode premiere on Wednesday, August 9th:

Based on the New York Times #1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, "Strange Planet" is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions.

Dan Harmon Reassures "Strange Planet" Fans

Not long after the news of the straight-to-series order was announced two years ago, Harmon took to Instagram to formally introduce himself to Strange Planet fans and reassure them that the series will be Pyle's take and not his via Harmon's "You Are Here to Help Nathan" rule. "Strange Planet's coming to Apple as an animated show and I'm in the headlines next to its creator so I'm compelled to assure strange planet fans that don't know me very well that I come in peace. My name is overbearingly present because that's how the business and its press releasing works. My job on this project has been to assist Nathan in carrying his universe over to a medium that will be, in my safest estimation, forever changed by it. Forever changed because of Nathan's mind, not mine," Harmon wrote in the caption to his post from earlier today.

"To talk to Nathan Pyle is to be humbled and eager to serve his vision, which is why we're lucky he's an artist instead of a cult leader. It would be a VERY successful cult and we'd be denied a subversively wholesome cartoon. Now…Am I wholesome? Ehhhhh. Don't google me. I'm an honest guy that wants people to be happy but I ain't no Nathan. But sometimes a knight needs a scruffy nerf herder to smuggle him across creative borders. We wrote the pilot together during the pandemic and it was intensely challenging and joyful and my self imposed creative rule was always 'You Are Here to Help Nathan.' That rule will never change and boy oh boy does he make following it easy. Which is why it's going to be a great show and why I'm honored to be a part of it. Gratitude, Nathan and Taylor," Harmon concluded- and you can check out the actual post below:

Apple TV+'s Strange Planet is co-created and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Dan Harmon ("Rick and Morty," "Community") and New York Times bestselling author Nathan W. Pyle and produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine. The series is executive produced by Academy Award winner Alex Bulkley ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"), Emmy Award winner Corey Campodonico for ShadowMachine ("BoJack Horseman," "Tuca & Bertie"), Lauren Pomerantz ("Saturday Night Live," "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"), Emmy Award winner Amalia Levari ("Over the Garden Wall," "Harvey Beaks"), Steve Levy ("Rick and Morty," "Community") and Taylor Alexy Pyle.

