Stranger Things 4: Shawn Levy on What's Ahead for Volume II [Spoilers]

As fans finally saw the next chapter in the Hawkins saga develop with Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 released on Netflix, there are some major questions to be had leading up to volume two's epic release on July 1st. Director and executive producer Shawn Levy spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the intentions behind splitting season four into two volumes and the lengthy final two episodes involved. This is your major spoilers warning.

"There's no question that season four is built as a prelude to and springboard for the fifth and final season," Levy said. "When you watch Volume II, you'll know what I'm talking about. And I'll just tell you, as great as Volume I is, Volume II is extraordinary. I can't wait for the world to react to Volume I, knowing that they have such rich episodes to come in just over a month." Among the major developments of season four is Eleven's (Millie Bobbie Brown) return to Dr. Martin Brenner (Mathew Modine) in order to regain her powers along with the memories she blocked out.

Jamie Campbell Bower played the mysterious orderly who talks to Eleven and is her only friend during her flashbacks in the lab. During the first volume, he's revealed to be One, the first child worked on by Brenner after being found at the Creel home and serving as the basis for his entire research into telekinetics in humans. While audiences initially believed that Eleven caused the massacre at the Hawkins' lab, it was revealed that he was the one causing all the mayhem and destruction after she is tricked to take out his inhibitor chip. Their initial battle caused her to open the portal to the Upside Down and leave One changed to the Vecna.

"Without giving anything away, everything happens for a reason on Stranger Things," Levy said. "It's why we're gonna end things after season five because it's important to the [Duffer] brothers, and all of us who make the show with them, that we finish strong, stick the landing, and not tell one fragment of story more than has purpose. As you can see in season four, we're taking a lot of strands — strands of character, strands of plot, strands of mythology — and we are giving explanations and weaving those threads together."

"If you thought that it was as big as it could get, it's not," Bower said. "It goes further, visually, story-wise, and emotionally for all the characters. It really is quite an explosive climax, let's say. I know lots of people have used the word explosive and scope and scale, but I do mean that. We learn a lot more as an audience in these final two episodes, as well." Volume II's episode will consist of the first episode running one hour and 25 minutes while the season finale runs nearly two hours and 30 minutes long. For more on Max and Will's futures and more, you can check out the whole interview here.