Stranger Things 5 Continues Its Hawkins High Set Tour (IMAGES)

The set tour of Hawkins High continues in these production images from filming on Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5.

Article Summary Explore Hawkins High's past with new Stranger Things 5 set images.

The spirit of The Hellfire Club lives on - and is that a "Back to the Future" sketch?

See first-look photos of yearbooks, classroom doors, and bulletin boards.

The Duffer Brothers promise a finale "like season one on steroids."

Yesterday, the fine folks behind the Instagram broadcast channel for Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 were kind enough to take us on a Hawkins High set tour. Well, little did we know that the tour would include more than just doors and bulletin boards – it's also about lockers. And yearbooks. In the following first two images, we see that the spirit of The Hellfire Club lives on – and is that a "Back to the Future" sketch? Following that, we have a look back at Hawkins High's past with a look at a collection of yearbooks in the school's library – ranging from 1966 to 1985:

And here's a look back at the images that were released on Friday: a classroom/office door ("All Creatures Welcome"? Hmmm…), as well as bulletin boards for the Computer Club and Hawkins High Tigers:

And here's a look at the video that went live over the show's Instagram broadcast channel earlier this week from Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) – followed by a look back at some things we know about the fifth & final season so far:

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

