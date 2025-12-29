Posted in: Netflix, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: stranger things

Stranger Things 5: Hawke on Schnapp, Robin/Will LGBTQ Bond & More

Stranger Things 5 star Maya Hawke discusses Robin's friendship with Will (Noah Schnapp), and Robin helping him along his LGBTQ journey.

Article Summary Maya Hawke shares insights on Robin's vital friendship with Will Byers in Stranger Things 5

Robin helps Will as he navigates coming out, lending support on his LGBTQ journey this season

Hawke reflects on channeling her personal struggles into Robin and Will's deepening connection

Stranger Things 5 finale arrives New Year’s Eve, bringing closure to a number of storylines

The final season of Stranger Things is largely defined by Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) journey of self-discovery, from tapping into his link with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) to help his loved ones in danger, to the intimidating experience of growing up in his own skin with unresolved feelings for his best friend, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), closeted before finally coming out to his loved ones in part two's finale "The Bridge." While he's not the first major character to come out in the Duffers' series, that distinction goes to Maya Hawke's Robin Buckley, who was introduced in season three as she came out to Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), as he mistook her pouring her soul as mutual feelings toward him. As she struggled to find love, she finally found someone in Vickie (Amybeth McNulty), a nurse at the hospital in Hawkins. Will sees a kindred spirit in her to gather up the courage to be who he is meant to be. The actress spoke with Netflix, breaking down working with Schnapp on coming to terms with Will's sexuality and the mutual empathy from her own experience in high school.

Stranger Things 5: Maya Hawke on Working with Noah Schnapp on Building Robin and Will's Friendship, Helping Him Find His LGBTQ Voice

"Working with Noah was so unspeakably wonderful and unexpected for me. I never thought that would be the direction that Robin took this season. At first, when the Duffers first told me, I was like, 'No, but I'm a new character. I'm the new kid. You can't take me away from my old friends 'cause I'm only matter because my old friends like me.' And then I worked one day with Noah, and I was like, 'Oh, these scenes! These characters together move me so much.' Robin is kind of like mentoring Will in some ways through this season, or really just like trying to see if she could help him start to hear his own voice and start to feel okay with himself."

Hawke drew from personal experience about fitting in, "And I really feel like…life is so lonely sometimes. I was so lonely in high school and for a while afterwards, and it was really hard to find people that I didn't feel judged by and that I felt understood me. This relationship between Robin and Will is kind of about letting people know that if you look hard in a room, you'll find someone who understands you there, find someone you're safe with and that you can trust and that you can talk to and that wants you to find a way to be your full self." The finale releases in theatres and on Netflix on New Year's Eve.

