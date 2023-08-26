Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 5, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5: Joe Keery on "Convoluted" Feelings About Series End

Stranger Things 5 star Joe Keery (FX's Fargo) discussed the Netflix series coming to an end and his "convoluted" feelings about all of it.

While SAG-AFTRA and the WGA wait for the AMPTP to bring some real offers to the table (or, in the case of SAG-AFTRA, any offer to the table), as much pre-production on Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 that can be done is getting done (including some set building). But the real news is going to start flowing once new deals are in place and the cameras begin to roll. Thankfully, members of the cast and creative team have been able to get some "bigger picture" teases & updates out there (many from interviews that took place prior to the strikes). For this go-around, we're getting a chance to hear from Joe Keery (who will also be visiting our small screens this fall for the fifth installment of FX's Fargo), who explains the "convoluted" feelings he's having about the series getting ready to come to an end.

"It does feel like it's time. It won't be easy for it to end. I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show, and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show. So it's very convoluted," Keery shared during a pre-strikes interview with WWD. "There's a sense of relief, there's a sense of sadness. I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we're doing it and not take any of it for granted because it's been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it's done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it… Everything has a beginning and the middle, and an end. It'll be nice to have the end of this too."

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!