Stranger Things 5: Ross Duffer Posts Look at Noah Schnapp's Will Byers

In honor of Will Byers' birthday, series co-creator Ross Duffer posted a look at Noah Schnapp during filming of Netflix's Stranger Things 5.

If you're a Stranger Things fan, then you know that it was on March 22, 1971, that Noah Schnapp's Will Byers was born in the universe of Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's global phenomenon. And now, production is currently underway on Stranger Things 5 – the final chapters for Will and a number of other familiar faces. In honor of the special occasion, Ross Duffer posted a look as Schnapp on the set of the fifth & final season – an added bonus from Ross Duffer's usual every-other-week image gallery updates.

Here's a look at Ross Duffer's Instagram post from earlier today – followed by a look back at what else we know (so far):

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

