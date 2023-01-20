Stranger Things Beyond 5 Seasons "Would Be Ridiculous": Finn Wolfhard Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard discusses not being ready but still excited to start filming & why the series should end with five seasons.

So when it comes to learning more about Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's (The Duffer Brothers) Stranger Things, it seems that Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard are taking turns offering interesting perspectives on the franchise, how they're feeling heading into the final season, and more. This time around, Wolfhard is back, speaking with Uproxx in support of his film When You Finish Saving The World. During the interview, Wolfhard explains why he's not ready for the series to end but excited, also. From there, Wolfhard explains why it would be "ridiculous" for the series to go beyond five seasons while also appreciating the love & support the show received to be able to make it to five seasons.

Not ready, but I'm just really excited to start working on it because after I finished watching season four, I just was like, 'Damn, let's just go back and film now.' I just want to help finish it off, but not in a way of [that] I want to be done with it. It's just like I want to know what happens. I'm definitely sad about it, but also, I know that it's the next kind of chapter of everyone's life that needs to happen," Wolfhard explained when asked about being ready for the show to wrap up its run. "Also, to me, if 'Stranger Things' went on any longer than five, I would say it would be ridiculous. I think the Duffer brothers figured out, I would imagine, a perfect ending in five. We didn't even know if we'd do two. So, we're happy that people still are around and want to watch it. But yeah, I'm excited. Four was huge in scale, but I think I'd like to see the fifth season draw back on more of the dynamics of season one and sort of be a little more contained but also still be gigantic. I hope we kind of get an ending for each character that's pretty satisfying for fans."

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."