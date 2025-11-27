Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade, stranger things

Stranger Things Brings Upside Down to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Netflix's Stranger Things float unleashed the Upside Down on Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Here's a look at what went down...

We got the details earlier this month that Netflix and Matt & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 would have a major presence during this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and they weren't kidding. The day after the global phenomenon dropped the first volume of its fifth and final season, Stranger Things brought the Upside Down to NYC – and we have a look at the float and video of its parade travels. "The Duffer brothers have been on it the whole time," shared Brendan Kennedy, director of creative production at Macy's studio. "This is such a cool departure from saying, 'Hey, 3D print me something from a film.' What we're doing here is creating a world. This is fully experiential."

Spotlighting the Hawkins National Laboratory, the float features a containment device housing an eight-and-a-half-foot-tall Demogorgon puppet (with work stemming from Tony Sarg). The float included lighting and smoke effects, with easter eggs from the series throughout (see how many you can spot). In addition, fans were treated to a performance by the band Foreigner, who played "Cold as Ice" during their appearance on 34th Street. You can check out video above and below, and here are some images from the event:

now who let a demogorgon go to the macy's thanksgiving day parade? pic.twitter.com/C1pRHSr7pW — xᴉlɟʇǝu (@netflix) November 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In 2024, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was the top show of the holiday season and delivered its biggest audience on record with 31.7 million total viewers across NBC and Peacock—that's an 11% increase compared to 2023. This makes 2024 the fourth year in a row that the parade was the most-watched entertainment show on linear. In addition, the 2024 parade was the top Spanish-language TV program in its timeslot on Telemundo for the third consecutive year. As for the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, the live 2024 special drew 7.6 million viewers across all platforms – marking a three-year ratings high.

