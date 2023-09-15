Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, stranger things, stranger things 5, stranger things: the first shadow, the first shadow

Stranger Things: Check Out "The First Shadow" Creative Team In Action

With the live-theater production set to begin this November, here's a look at the Stranger Things: The First Shadow creative team in action.

In only a little more than two months, the creative team behind the live theater prequel production will be unleashing Stranger Things: The First Shadow across the stages of the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End. With Stephen Daldry directing and Justin Martin co-directing, the performance could very well offer fans some new insights into how the past could still impact the future – with that future being Stranger Things 5. Now, we're getting a look at the creative team in action courtesy of some behind-the-scenes looks shared by the production earlier today.

Produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer serve as creative producers – with 21 Laps associate-producing. Now, here's a look at the creative minds in action – followed by a look back at the official overview of the play and some previously released teasers (with performances of Stranger Things: The First Shadow kicking off on November 17th):

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design by 59 Productions, movement direction by Coral Messam, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan. Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates is Technical Director, with further members of the creative team to be announced. Further ticket information, on-sale details, performance schedule, full creative team, and casting to be announced at a later date – for more info, check out the production's main website.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!