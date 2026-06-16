Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: spider-noir

Spider-Noir: Lamorne Morris on Season 2 Hopes, Robbie Robertson's Arc

Spider-Noir star Lamorne Morris on his Season 1 journey as Robbie Robertson, embracing the show's challenges, Season 2 hopes, and more.

Article Summary Spider-Noir star Lamorne Morris breaks down Robbie Robertson’s Season 1 arc, fan response, and dramatic finale twist.

Morris explains how Spider-Noir let him blend comedy, charisma, and serious detective work in one standout role.

Lamorne Morris reveals what it meant to wear the Spider suit and why Robbie’s Harlem Herald ending feels heroic.

Spider-Noir Season 2 hopes tease bigger stakes, possible wartime chaos, and a mystery connection involving Megawatt.

For Lamorne Morris, Spider-Noir represented a bold new frontier for his career, diving into the superhero genre and playing reporter Robbie Robertson in the Great Depression-set series from Oren Uziel. As most narratives of Spider-Man involve the trio of Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson, and whoever is Pete's best friend, whether it's Harry Osborn or Ned Leeds, the Nicolas Cage-starred series follows his middle-aged Ben Reilly, a private investigator without much to live for these days, dragging his feet on the job and dealing with the ongoing depression from losing his loved one, but finds a new purpose stemming from his new case, searching for the husband of a missing client (Li Jun Li). Helping him out is secretary Janet Ruiz (Karen Rodriguez), and Robbie, a freelance journalist trying to make his way back to the Daily Bugle. Morris spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his journey as Robbie, getting to put on "the Spider" suit, and running his own newspaper.

Spider-Noir Star Lamorne Morris on Robbie Robertson's Journey

As far as how the New Girl and Fargo star's reception from fans on his performance in Spider-Noir, "It is wild. We've been doing a lot of press for it, so I haven't had a chance to sit back and just tap into Instagram or X…but I've been hearing a lot of great stuff, which is all you can ask for when you're working so hard on something," Morris said. "I've just been smiling about it. It's kind of surreal. For the first time in a while, I had somebody scream out a name other than Winston at the airport. 'Hey, Robbie!' It finally happened. [Laughs]"

Comparing to his other work, "I can go through the list. 'New Girl' is a blessing to my life, but it was very, very silly. It is a sitcom, exactly what it's supposed to be. Then 'Fargo,' I went completely left of that, which was a blessing because as an actor you want those opportunities and it worked," Morris said. "People seemed to dig that as well. I'm not mad at it. But with a show like this, what's cool about it is I get a chance to do it all. The writing is so spectacular that it allows everyone to have fun. When you're a kid, you dream of playing at work, and this is truly that. My character gets to be silly when he's with the group; when he's with Ben and Janet, he gets to be funny and charismatic and let loose. But when he's on the case, you get to see a different side of Robbie, and it's very rare that in one project an actor gets a chance to show all that."

In the season finale, "The Man in the Mask," Robbie puts on the Spider's costume to throw off Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson) since he suspects Reilly to be the Spider before his hand is forced, threatening Cat (Li), and he outs himself with his abilities. "It blew my mind. I thought, 'Wait, what is he talking about? Am I really about to put on the suit?' There was all this conversation about what happens when I get injected and all this stuff; a lot of stuff that was being thrown out there, the 'what ifs' and these things," Morris said. "I used to put up these fake posts on my Instagram with me dressed as Spider-Man, and I would say, 'Cat's out of the bag! Everybody's looking at the new Spider-Man!' I would do that all the time, once or twice a year. I would post it for years, and so I guess in some small way I manifested it. But still, it sits with me. There's something about it. 'Damn, I got to do that.' My daughter's seen it now. She's not even six yet. You've got to cover her eyes for a lot of scenes, but she's seen that. She's seen the whole thing now, and she's like, 'You're the Spider.' And she knows the difference. She's like, 'It's not Spider-Man, daddy, it's the Spider.'"

As far as Robbie's unexpected ending, finding his own newspaper, The Harlem Herald, "It's the Great Depression, it's the 1930s, everyone is going through it — and it's good to have those victories at the end. We see what Robbie's pushing for throughout the series. We see how he's struggling, eating these ketchup sandwiches, and he's just living this life, the 'fake it 'til you make it' life, and he finally gets the opportunity that he deserves," Morris said. "He's not just a writer, he's not just a journalist. He's the one who's arming the citizens with the ability to free themselves. That's what journalists do, especially during those days where the only line of communication you had was through the paper or the radio. He's a good, decent human being who truly is a superhero in his own right, just only has those human abilities. But more than anything, I'm just happy he didn't get killed. (Laughs)"

When it comes to what he can say about season two, "I know. I'll just say… World War II maybe. Who are we fighting? [Laughs] It would be really cool just to see what kind of hijinks you could get into in such a serious situation. Nothing has been said to me yet, but I have my thoughts and my ideas, and I'm wondering… damn it, I want to tell you, but I don't know if that's okay. (Pause) If you've seen the show, you've seen all these episodes; there are some keys — there are some jewels that we drop on you in that finale episode," Morris said. "I put that mask on, but that's not the only thing that happens to me. I'll just tell you it involves Megawatt (Andrew Caldwell). That's all I'll tell you."

For more on what Morris knew of his character going in, fitting into the Spider-Man costume, and his history with the Marvel comic, his thoughts on black and white versus color, and more, you can check out the entire interview.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!