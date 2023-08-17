Posted in: Netflix, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: david harbour, gran turismo, netflix, stranger things

Stranger Things: David Harbour Kept Hopper's Season 4 "Conan" Sword

David Harbour (Gran Turismo) revealed what he received from the Stranger Things 4 set, representing one of Jim Hopper's most badass moments.

There are a few memorable moments where wielding a sword becomes part of the zeitgeist of pop culture TV history. Among them is when Charlie Day's Charlie Kelly from It's Always Sunny in a Philadelphia finds an "Ali Baba" sword in the season three episode "The Gang Finds a Dumpster Baby" at the garbage dump, declaring, "You can chop a camel right in the hump and drink all its milk right off the tip of this thing." Stranger Things star David Harbour had a similar badass moment in season four as Sheriff Jim Hopper when he used the Atlantean sword from Conan the Barbarian to fight off the demons of the Upside-Down while trapped at a Soviet prison.

"I tried to steal it," the Gran Turismo star told BBC Radio 1 when asked if he took anything from the Netflix series set. "They told me I couldn't, and then the prop guys sent it to me. God bless the prop guys on 'Stranger Things' because I have that 'Conan the Barbarian,' Atlantean sword from Season 4 that I chop off the Demogorgon's head. It's in my step-daughter's room. She calls it her sword, but that is my sword!"

After initially thought lost in an explosion to close the portal at the end of season three, it's discovered Hopper was kidnapped by the Soviets and sent to a Russian prison. Season four finds the adults primarily separated from the youths who try to reunite with the Byers & Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) move to California. Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray Bauman (Bret Gelman) attempt to rescue him only to find out the prisoners became unwitting test subjects to be fed as live prey to the creatures of the Upside-Down.

"We're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end," Harbour said upon approaching Stranger Things' final season, which is currently suspended due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. "But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there's a sadness there. But also, we've all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it's definitely time."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!