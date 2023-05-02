Gran Turismo: New Trailer, Poster, And Images Have Been Released A new trailer, poster, and images for Gran Turismo have been released that tease the interesting way Sony is approaching this adaptation.

It seems like studios aren't making you wait that long for some of the footage we saw at CinemaCon last week. Warner Bros. announced that they are releasing the Dune: Part Two trailer tomorrow, while Sony Pictures also jumped in and released the trailer for Gran Turismo this morning. The question mark hanging over this film is massive, considering the track record for video game adaptations is all over the place, but this isn't really an adaptation of the game as it is using the game as a framing and plot device, which the trailer really gets into. We also got a poster and some images.

The cast is just as aware that this is a strange video game to adapt since David Harbour even mentioned at CinemaCon that when he got the call, he was slightly confused about how this would work. However, as we said, this isn't so much a video game adaptation but more as using the game to tell a true story. The race scenes are going to be the thing that makes or breaks this film, but they have an excellent director and a promising cast, so maybe this will be the one to break the live-action video game curse [the Sonic movies have CGI characters in live-action, you know what I meant, don't @ me].

Gran Turismo: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

Gran Turismo is directed by Neill Blomkamp with a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. It will be produced by Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Dana Brunetti, with Kazunori Yamauchi, Herman Hulst, Jason Hall, and Matthew Hirsch serving as executive producers. It stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou. It will be released on August 11, 2023.