David Harbour Provides An Update On Violent Night 2

David Harbour provides an update on the sequel to Violent Night, the bloody Christmas themed hit from late 2022.

Violent Night was a surprise hit of late 2022, grossing just over $75 million on a budget of just $20 million and getting pretty good reviews as well. Did it set the world on fire? Not at all, but when you have a modest budget, you don't have to set the world on fire to get out of the red, and it seems that Violent Night is a perfect example of what can happen with modest budgets. So no one was really that surprised when they greenlit a sequel since this has franchise written all over it. However, like most things, it is a project that is currently stalled due to the ongoing strikes. Collider got the chance to interview star David Harbour before SAG-AFTRA went on strike for Gran Turismo, and they asked him about the movie.

"Before the writers' strike, there was, you know, maybe something that came in. We'll have to see where it fits if they can resolve all these labor issues. If the studios would please go to the table and end these labor issues, we could shoot all kinds of things I'd love to give to the people! But yes, we're in process."

Violent Night 2 could probably get off of the ground a lot faster if the ongoing strikes weren't an issue since it's currently unclear if the strike was finished before the WGA went on strike back in May. We will hear a lot about stalled projects like this due to the ongoing strikes, and studios should do the right thing and pay the writers and actors fair wages. Instead, there is a chance that sequels to modest hits like Violent Night and other mid-range projects could be the first thing that studios cancel if things go on too long. Again, this could be avoided if studios paid everyone livable wages, but here we are.

Violent Night: Summary, Cast, Release Date

To hell with "all is calm." From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red. When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint.

The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) and Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation franchise). Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North's Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog. The film's executive producer is Marc S. Fischer. It was released on December 2, 2022.

