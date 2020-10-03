Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown on GoT Almost Costing Us Eleven

No matter where you land on the scale of how to react to this week (probably the safest way to phrase that), if you're a fan of Netflix's Stranger Things then you have to appreciate the silver lining the show's team threw out on social media on Friday. Yup, that's right: the fourth season is revving up its production engines, and not a (safe and healthy) moment too soon. In an instance of perfect timing and great guest-casting, Jimmy Fallon had a chance to ask Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) about the news.

After joking with Fallon that she "guesses" that's what the post meant (check it out for yourselves below), Brown said she was excited to get back to work and to see her friends again. "I miss playing Eleven so much," Brown explained, though clearly it's still early for specific details on what lies ahead. Another interesting note during the conversation: Brown reveals how missing out on a role in HBO's Game of Thrones left her reconsidering a future in acting- at least until a Netflix project entitled "Montauk" from Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer came her way. The rest, you could say, is history…

Here's a look at the image that went out across the show's social media accounts, offering "greetings" from the Upside Down with a clapperboard that's either signaling the start of production again or is the biggest, cruelest swerve in the world:

meanwhile in the upside down… pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

In the following clip, viewers from around the world recap and reflect on the famous "Friends Don't Lie" scene as part of Netflix's "We're Only One Story Away" campaign- showing how even oceans apart, special moments can turn us into next-door neighbors:

In early March (before it all shut down), the cast of Stranger Things took us inside the show's fourth season "secret" table read. We couldn't help but smile at what was more a family reunion or a return to summer camp (if there with Demogorgons in the woods, that is) than going back to work. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) revealed that he read the first four scripts when he was asked about starting production on the fourth season: "I look forward to this so much. It's my favorite thing in the world, and I love working with these people. It's like a family. I read the first four scripts, and they are amazing. I can't wait to see where they go with the rest of the season."